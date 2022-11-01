Kathy Hoffman

Democrat Kathy Hoffman, incumbent Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, appears before the start of a debate against Republic Tom Horne at the Arizona PBS studios at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in Phoenix on Sept. 14, 2022. Election Tom Horne And Kathy Hoffman Debate 10382033002

 Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic

PHOENIX — Arizona schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by nearly 18% unless state lawmakers act to authorize them to actually use the money they already have.

State schools chief Kathy Hoffman warned legislative leaders Tuesday that the constitutional spending limit for the current school year is $6.4 billion.

