A bill that would allow cities and towns in Arizona a few more tools to regulate short term rentals sailed through the State Senate on Wednesday and is headed to the House of Representatives.
The Senate overwhelmingly supported SB 1379 passing it on to the House with a vote of 27-3. The bill, introduced by Sen. J.D. Mesnard (R-District 17) focuses on short term rental properties that frequently violate ordinances by modifying the maximum fines a city is allowed to impose for verified violations. It would also give the Department of Revenue the authority to suspend a property’s Transaction Privilege Tax license if the short term rental has three verified violations in a 12-month period.
The bill also allows a city to require short term rentals to carry at least $500,000 of insurance, and allows for a $1,000 fine for every 30 days after notice is given that a short term rental owner fails to provide contact information to a city or town.
Lake Havasu City has been following short term rental bills in the state legislature closely for the last several years, advocating for more local control of short term rentals. City Manager Jess Knudson said SB 1379 would provide some additional tools for cities to use, but said it leaves out some important tools the city is hoping will come out of this year’s legislative session.
“It addresses the party house aspect of the short term rentals,” Knudson said. “I think that is important, but it doesn’t go as far as we would hope it would go. In particular we feel a local registration process is the most important to Havasu.”
Knudson said SB 1379 is similar to legislation that was passed in 2019, but revises some of the associated penalty limits and adds a few more stipulations.
But city officials prefer another proposal, HB 2481, introduced by Rep. John Kavanagh (R-District) 23 and co-sponsored by six Representatives and four Senators. It would give cities much broader authority to regulate local short term rentals including a local registry of such rental properties.
Kavanagh’s bill made it through the Government and Elections Committee with an 8-5 vote and has had its first and second readings in the House.
Prior to legislation in 2016 that barred municipalities from regulating short term rentals, Havasu had implemented a program that city officials say worked well for everyone. Among other things, it required short term rentals to register with the city and provide contact information so neighbors could reach them, or their representative, if there is a problem.
Since those regulations were rendered moot by the State Legislature the city has been focusing on regaining the authority to regulate short term rentals in a similar fashion ever since.
“We were then able to identify the short term rentals in the community, we were able to post them on maps and inform the community where the location of each short term rental is – including 24-hour contact information,” Knudson said. “So if an issue arose then we could put the neighbor in contact with the owner of the short term rental to have the most immediate impact. We need to get back to the ways of when Lake Havasu City was able to do those sorts of things.”
