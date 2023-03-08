Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says corrections officials won't carry out an execution even though the state Supreme Court scheduled it over the objections of the state’s new attorney general. The Democrat's vow Friday not to execute Aaron Gunches on April 6 after the state Supreme Court said it must grant an execution warrant if certain appellate proceedings have concluded. It said those requirements were met in Gunches’ case. Hobbs appointed retired U.S. Magistrate Judge David Duncan to examine the state’s procurement of lethal injection drugs and other death penalty protocols due to the state’s history of mismanaging executions. Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office has said it won’t seek court orders to carry out executions while Hobbs’ review is underway.