PHOENIX — An attorney for American Oversight charged Wednesday that the Senate has not complied with a court order to surrender all the documents it has dealing with the audit of the 2020 election.
Roopali Desai told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp that the Senate has failed to produce various text messages between members of the Senate as well as messages sent between senators and others, including officials from Cyber Ninjas, the private firm hired by Senate President Karen Fann to review the election results.
The deadline for production was Tuesday afternoon.
Attorney Kory Langhofer does not dispute that the Senate has not turned over everything in its possession. In fact, he told Kemp, there are 2,885 documents that remain undisclosed.
Langhofer said some of that is designed to give Senate staffers a chance to remove personally identifying information.
But he conceded that there is a large group of documents protected by what he claims is “legislative privilege.’’ And Langhofer acknowledged to Kemp that list of withheld documents includes texts between Fann and anyone from Cyber Ninjas.
In fact, Langhofer said that as far as the Senate is concerned, any documents not produced about the application process or the ultimate selection of Cyber Ninjas to do the work also is protected from public disclosure as either legislative privilege or covered under attorney-client privilege.
Those claims potentially set the stage for Kemp to appoint a “special master’’ to go over the disputed documents in what is known as “in-camera review,’’ where a judge or a neutral third party goes over the materials to determine if they can legally be withheld. But Langhofer said he will fight even that, saying there is no inherent right of someone seeking records to demand judicial review.
“There has to be a reasonable, good-faith showing under the precedents of the Arizona Supreme Court that a claim of privilege is inappropriate before a party is entitled to in-camera review,’’ he said.
Kemp made no rulings Wednesday, scheduling another hearing for Sept. 16 to see what progress, if any, has been made in producing the documents.
Langhofer did tell Kemp that, as of Wednesday afternoon, the Senate did not yet have in its possession the draft report promised by Cyber Ninjas about what it found from its review. And he said the final report, which is expected to be in three volumes, will not be ready for at least another two weeks.
Separately, Arizona media outlets and contractors are lining up on opposite sides of the argument about whether a separate batch of audit records held solely by Cyber Ninjas are public.
Robert Roos is urging the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings that private companies can be forced to surrender documents in their possession if they involve public business.
Roos, representing the Arizona Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America, told the justices that there is no basis for such a conclusion,
But Daniel Barr, filing on behalf of the First Amendment Coalition, said there is ample reason to justify the ruling that documents, even in private hands, are subject to the state’s public records law when a public agency -- in this case, the Senate -- has delegated a “core and delicate governmental function’’ like an audit to an outside firm.
And Barr, also representing the League of Women Voters, took a swat at arguments by an attorney for the Senate and Fann who have argued against having to obtain and disclose the documents held by Cyber Ninjas. One of those arguments is that the Senate is immune from lawsuits about when and how to comply with the public records law.
In fact, Barr said, the legislature actually expanded the scope of the law in 1975.
