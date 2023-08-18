Kari Lake

Kari Lake at a press conference last month after a trial judge threw out the last of her claims that the 2022 election results showing she lost to Katie Hobbs should be overturned.

 Capitol Media Services file

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale attorney who is a supporter of Kari Lake is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to void not just the results of the race for governor she lost but the entire 2022 election statewide.

In a new filing, Ryan Heath contends that it was illegal for Maricopa County to verify signatures on early ballots by comparing them with images from prior early ballots. He contends Arizona law says the only valid comparison has to be with the person’s original voter registration.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

It’s time to admit that the Arizona Republican Party does not have a valid political platform to attract voters. Their only recourse is to spread misinformation and try to rile up their base, even that is pathetic when you realize that the far-right base is is only 60-70% of their party. A party that consists of about 1/3 of Arizona’s voters. So this vocal minority of voters is willing to tear apart our democracy to make a point?

Fred Bonner

The damage these people have attempted to do to democracy is purely traitorous, Kari Lake needs to be locked up with all those who are pushing these lies starting with the fake electorates.

Ron Miller

These lawsuits are taxing the imagination. Do these conspiracy minded lawyers have anything better to do than rile up the Republican base with false promises? Anybody who believes in this carp is equally complicit in this destruction of our constitutional rights.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Those lawyers get paid even if they lose. You can always find a lawyer who will take your money. Just look at how much the Arizona Republican Party has given away to their lawyers. So much losing!

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Yeah Fred! Heck, maybe we can get that Georgia prosecutor to indict this attorney for sedition and treason, I mean the nerve of him even thinking there were problems with the last election. Time to break out the pitchforks and torches and make a statement, ‘eh Fred! [thumbup][huh][whistling][rolleyes][innocent] Deaton

