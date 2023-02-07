The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials say the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to wolves. The board was formed by the Arizona Legislature in 2015 and one of its charges was to research ways to reduce livestock depredations by Mexican wolves. One measure that stood out as being effective in other states was removing livestock carcasses from wolf-occupied areas to avoid wolves being drawn to and remaining in the area as they scavenge the carcass.