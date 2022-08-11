The state board that regulates massage therapists put the public at risk by failing to investigate complaints, including waiting more than 800 days to take action against three therapists accused of prostitution, according to a new state audit.

And the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy ignored seven prostitution complaints lodged in January 2020 until state auditors asked in February 2022 why no investigations had been conducted, according to a report from the Arizona Auditor General’s Office issued Wednesday.

