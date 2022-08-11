The state board that regulates massage therapists put the public at risk by failing to investigate complaints, including waiting more than 800 days to take action against three therapists accused of prostitution, according to a new state audit.
And the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy ignored seven prostitution complaints lodged in January 2020 until state auditors asked in February 2022 why no investigations had been conducted, according to a report from the Arizona Auditor General’s Office issued Wednesday.
Not only did the board not take any action against the licensed therapists that were accused of prosecution, it renewed the licenses of four of the seven massage therapists.
“By not investigating and resolving all complaints that it receives and doing so in a timely manner, the Board has failed to fulfill its statutory responsibility by allowing unfit licensees or unlicensed individuals to continue practicing massage therapy, and thus placing public safety at risk,” state auditors wrote.
When auditors raised the complaints with the board, its staff reported that three of the complaints had been administratively closed because the therapists’ licenses had expired. It wasn’t until March 2022 — some six months after an Arizona Republic investigation found the board was turning a blind eye to massage therapists accused of sexual abuse — that the board took action against the remaining four licensess. Three were immediately suspended that month; two months later, in May, the board revoked one license and accepted the surrender of a license from another accused therapist.
It’s unclear what has happened to the other two licensees, and auditors noted that their cases were unresolved as of May 2022.
