The Internal Revenue Service has released the name of an agent shot and killed during a routine training exercise in North Phoenix. The agency say Friday that 47-year-old special agent Patrick Bauer was fatally wounded at a firing range the day prior. Bauer was a retired master sergeant in the Arizona Air National Guard. He leaves behind a wife and four children. No other injuries were reported. The range is on property that belongs to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The FBI’s Phoenix field office will oversee the shooting investigation. The results will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.