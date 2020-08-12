Editor: The Democrat Party’s political platform includes disarming Americans by enacting new strict gun control laws upon all United States citizens when they win the election.
They make no secret of their plans to disarm America. Everyone can readily see how successful strict gun control laws have worked in Chicago. Six million German Jews plus five million German citizens of other persuasions, a total of eleven million unarmed people, were interned in concentration camps in Germany from 1933 through the end of the Second World War in 1945. They were used for slave labor, tortured, starved, murdered, burned in crematory ovens, and buried in unmarked mass graves. That was only seventy-five years ago. If you think that could never happen in the United States of America you had better think again.
History has a habit of repeating itself because recently born people who can vote do not study history. People are the same now as they have always been. Once a group of people, who crave greed and political power, organize into a political force to fundamentally transform, ie. overthrow, our existing Constitutional Government what happened in Germany from 1933 to 1945 can also certainly happen here. If you think that it is a good idea to disarm American citizens vote Democrat.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Democrats along with a large cross-section of Republicans and Independents want to see common-sense gun control. No one is in favor of "disarming" the ammocentric whiners.
