Emergency first responders were called Tuesday evening to a Golden Valley residence after receiving reports of a drowning. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the victim – a 1-year-old child – was found floating in the family’s swimming pool.
Paramedics found the child not breathing and without a pulse. The child was transported to Kingman Medical Center for emergency treatment, where the child’s pulse was restored. The child was then transported to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.
According to sheriff’s officials, the family had been swimming in their above-ground swimming pool that afternoon. When they exited the pool, the child and his siblings continued to play near the swimming pool. It is believed that the child slipped away from his siblings and reentered the swimming pool. The child may have been in the pool for 15 minutes before he was found by an adult.
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Wednesday morning.
