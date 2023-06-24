The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled a law criminalizing per-signature payment is constitutional, possibly complicating efforts for groups trying to get initiatives on the ballot. The seven-member panel unanimously agreed the 2017 law does not violate the First Amendment rights of petition circulators, reversing an Arizona Court of Appeals opinion. The court determined the law was not broadly restrictive. The case was brought by Petition Partners, the state’s largest signature gathering firm. In 2020, then-Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich slapped the company with 50 misdemeanor criminal counts for its bonus programs that paid people for signatures collected for Proposition 208. The company denied wrongdoing.