The amount of water necessary to keep someone hydrated depends on the weather, amount of physical activity and an individual's physical fitness. The symptoms of dehydration include lethargy, headaches and lack of energy.

SEDONA – Residents and tourists may notice people driving around town Saturday, June 24, with heat sensors mounted to their cars and bikes.

Citizen scientists will be working at the behest of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, as part of its effort to map heat islands throughout the world. They will measure heat and humidity along designated routes in the morning, afternoon and evening.

