Undocumented students at colleges

For 16 years, state residents who were undocumented have been barred from receiving in-state tuition at Arizona’s colleges and universities, which made higher education too expensive for many.

WASHINGTON – Paulina Mendoza, a Mesa resident, had just graduated high school in 2020 and was set to be the first in her family to attend college – until she wasn’t.

State law at the time prohibited undocumented immigrants like Mendoza from getting in-state tuition at one of the state’s universities, even though they lived in state. Mendoza could not afford school at the out-of-state rate, which is two to three times higher than the in-state rate, so her college dream was put on hold.

