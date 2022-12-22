PHOENIX — A pollster testified Thursday that Kari Lake would have won except for problems at vote centers in Maricopa County.
But a political science professor who specializes in election issues called that “pure speculation.’’
The conflicting testimony came on the second day of the two-day trial on Lake’s bid to have Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson declare her the winner or, in the alternative, force a new vote in the state’s largest county.
And even if the judge accepts the computations of Richard Baris, who testified for Lake, that still doesn’t mean she wins.
Lake also has to show that the Election Day problems that occurred were intentional, versus simple mistakes or errors, and that those intentional acts affected the outcome. And even Baris acknowledged he has no evidence to support such a conclusion.
Barris, estimated that about up to 40,000 people who intended to vote chose did not. And he attributed that to them being deterred by what they were seeing in person or hearing on the media about long lines at some polling places.
More to the point, Baris, director of Big Data Poll, said Republicans are more likely to go to the polls on Election Day and that the results from those who did vote that day skewed heavily for Lake. Extrapolating that out, he said, would mean most of those missing votes would have gone for the Republican contender.
But Baris conceded that he could not determine how much of the decision by people not to vote, if any of that, was related to issues with the printers and tabulators -- the issues that Lake claims was caused by intentional actions by someone connected with the election. In fact, he said the reason some people who had previously told him they were going to vote may not have completed the process could be due to some totally unrelated problem, like finding they forgot their voter identification when they got to the polls.
Kenneth Mayer said that Barris’ contention linking Election Day issues with depressed turnout go beyond speculation. Mayer, a political science professor from the University of Wisconsin, testifying on behalf of the county and Katie Hobbs, said there also are a series of issues with the assumptions that Baris used to determine why people didn’t vote which, in turn, undermined his conclusion those problems would have affected the outcome of the election.
The final tally showed Hobbs defeating Lake by 17,117 votes.
Baris testified that Lake took at least 70% of the votes of the approximately 250,000 Maricopa residents who actually went to the polls on Election Day. And he said those who waited to cast their ballots were far more likely to vote a “straight ticket.’’
Had those deterred Election Day voters been able to cast a ballot, Baris said, “it would be significant enough to change the leader of the race.
All this is based on his polling methodology of contacting Maricopa County voters before the election who said they intended to vote on Nov. 8 and agreed to contact him afterwards.
Normally, he said, between 250 and 300 people would respond. This time it was just 160 for Election Day voters, what Baris said was an unprecedented low return.
“There’s no explanation for why these voters didn’t call back,’’ he said. That led him to his conclusion that close to 40,000 more people would have cast ballots on Election Day -- and that applying that 70% figure to them -- the Lake-Hobbs break of those who voted that day -- would have given Lake the lead.
Mayer, however, said that’s making a rash assumption based on the failure of people to respond.
“People often say they’re going to vote and don’t vote,’’ he said. And Mayer said if there was a sharp increase in the number of people who didn’t call him back it might be because there were problems with the way he chose his sample.
Attorneys for the county and Hobbs also got Baris to acknowledge that, in his interviews with people who did vote and did follow up, the only thing he could determine is that they had encountered some issue.
More to the point, he did not ask what percentage of those folks encountered a line, or even how long a line they faced. And that goes to the issue of whether people didn’t vote because of lines.
Still, Baris insisted that issues with tabulators affected the turnout as people saw news reports or heard from friends.
“There were widespread issues and that deterred people from voting,’’ Baris said, as did “long lines people couldn’t wait in.’’
“Not everyone is so intense about politics that life can’t be put aside,’’ he said. “Life gets in the way.’’
Mayer, however, said Baris has no basis for his conclusions about why people didn’t vote.
“He’s assuming that every person in his poll who didn’t respond to his poll didn’t vote because there were tabulator problems,’’ he said.
“And there are about five logical leaps that he would have to go through to get from that premise to the conclusion,’’ Mayer continued . “It’s just a series of assumptions and speculation.’’
Lalitha Madduri, one of the attorneys for Hobbs, got Baris to admit that his firm is rated F by Five Thirty Eight which aggregates other local and national polls, and Big Data’s results are not included in its reports. And he said that Real Clear Politics which reports on various polls does not include his company.
There is no question but that there were problems at some voting centers.
Tabulators were not reading some of the ballots being printed out. County officials blamed that on printer settings.
And Scott Jarrett, the county’s co-election director, said workers at three sites, trying to fix the problem, reset printers to a “fit-to-paper’’ setting which resulted in those ballots being rejected by tabulators.
Lake attorney Kurt Olson told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson that claim is a lie. He said an examination of a random sample of ballots found undersize ballots at at least six voting centers.
But Jarrett also testified that, whatever the printer problems, voters had options other that repeatedly trying to feed their ballots into the tabulators, including putting them into a sealed box to be counted later. He also said voters were told of nearby locations where waiting times were not as long.
Jarrett also detailed the procedures the county uses to track ballots, a move designed to counter claims made Wednesday by an investigator retained by Lake’s legal team that chain-of-custody laws were not followed, opening the door to ballots being added or subtracted.
On the waiting times, Mayer said the issues with lines were not as serious as claimed.
He cited figures produced by the county showing that just 7% of vote centers recorded waiting times of more than an hour, with three-quarters posting wait times of less than 30 minutes.
