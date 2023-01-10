Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s border barrier of shipping containers has been largely dismantled just in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months while they were set up and taken down again. Ducey had said the containers placed at openings along the border near the western community of Yuma and across a grasslands valley in eastern Arizona’s Cochise County were a temporary measure until the Biden administration carried out planned construction. Gov. Katie Hobbs, who was sworn in this week, was among Democrats who called it a political stunt.