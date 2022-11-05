Lawyers for an Arizona death row inmate scheduled to be executed on Nov. 16 have filed a new appeal. Murray Hooper’s attorneys filed another petition for post-conviction relief Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court, saying “newly discovered material facts” have been discovered and the 76-year-old inmate should be entitled to a new trial. Hooper’s defense team also filed a petition in September requesting post-conviction DNA and other forensic testing. They say Hooper was convicted and sentenced on unreliable witness testimony and no physical evidence links him to the crime. Hooper and two co-defendants were sentenced to death in 1982 for the murders of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, during a home robbery in Phoenix on New Year’s Eve 1980.