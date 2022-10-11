A University of Arizona professor who authorities say was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student was an expert on desert water issues who faculty and former students described as a kind and brilliant colleague. School officials identified Thomas Meixner, who had headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, as the victim in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. According to campus police, someone called 911 asking for police to escort a former student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish, out of the building after recognizing him as someone who wasn't allowed to be there. State troopers arrested Dervish a few hours later. He's jailed and awaiting a court appearance. It wasn't clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak for him.