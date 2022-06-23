PHOENIX – Baseball, meet betting. Arizona Diamondbacks fans have a new sports gambling site and eatery to attend as Caesars Sportsbook has launched the Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field.
Located on 4th and Jefferson streets, the sportsbook is at a central location for downtown Phoenix and its sports venues.
“It’s pretty convenient,” Caesars spokesperson and former ESPN host Kenny Mayne said. “You can throw a rock across the way and you’re at the game. You can get some good food before (a game). With Cesears and the Diamondbacks partnering up, (the sportsbook) is a cool spot.”
The Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field is the latest in a wave of sportsbooks opening around Arizona’s sports venues. Fanduel Sportsbook opened the Fanduel Sportsbook at the Footprint Center where the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Arizona Rattlers play home games after sports betting became legal in Arizona in 2021.
Derrick Hall, the chief executive officer of the Diamondbacks, said the opening of his club’s facility wasn’t just about what it could do for baseball fans, but it “enhances the overall experience of any visit to Downtown Phoenix.”
“Even if there’s nothing here at Chase Field, people will be here for the big events,” Hall said. “It’s exciting, it’s good for the economy and it’s good for Downtown Phoenix. Year round we will have an impact here and that’s great.”
The sportsbook will house Guy Fieri’s Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar at Caesars Sportsbook, the first restaurant in Arizona for the famous restaurateur and TV show host.
The food menu will be more comprehensive than the other sportsbooks opening up locations in Arizona.
BetMGM is building its own sportsbook at State Farm Stadium and plans on having it completed in time for the 2022 NFL season. “For years we’ve had fans who’ve wanted legalized sports betting,” Hall said. “Where we benefit (from sports betting) is more engagement with the fans, it’s more interaction with the fans. As a result it’s helped our attendance, it’s helped fans (in) knowing who the players on our roster are, and I think it’s been great overall in our interaction and engagement with our fans.”
Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field is the largest sportsbook in any arena or stadium in the United States.
