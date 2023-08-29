General Motors says it will close a large computer center near Phoenix at the end of October, eliminating 940 jobs. The information technology center in Chandler, Arizona, opened in 2014 as part of a blitz by GM to attract software designers and other employees in metro areas with high numbers of technical workers. Similar centers in Warren, Michigan, near Detroit, suburban Atlanta, and in Austin, Texas, will remain open. The Arizona center has just over 1,000 workers now. Most of the jobs being eliminated deal with information technology support for consumers, dealers and the company itself. GM said Wednesday employees at the other three IT centers will take over that work. A small number of employees working on software for vehicles will stay in Arizona.