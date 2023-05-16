News: CPAC 2023

Mar 4, 2023; National Harbor, MD, USA; Kari Lake during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

 Jack Gruber

PHOENIX — A trial judge will give Kari Lake one more chance to try to prove that Maricopa County was not properly verifying the signatures on early ballot envelopes.

But in a ruling late Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out the separate claims of the failed Republican gubernatorial candidate that problems with equipment at voting centers led to some ballots cast on Election Day not being counted. He said that Lake, having failed to convince him the first time -- a decision upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court -- is now improperly trying an entirely new theory in a bid to convince him to overturn the results of the 2022 election.

