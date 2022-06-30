The Arizona Senate’s ethics committee's attorney has submitted a report to the full Senate on a probe of a Republican lawmaker’s online comments that appeared to blame the federal government for a supermarket massacre in Buffalo, New York. The report reaches no conclusions on whether Sen. Wendy Rogers’ comment broke Senate rules. It will be up to the full Senate to decide whether the Flagstaff lawmaker's comment merits discipline. Rogers tweeted: “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo” as news broke about the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo. Many thought Rogers was saying the federal government was behind the attack. She denied that was her intent.