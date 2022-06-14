The next bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix says he will strive to be open when it comes to investigations of sex abuse. Auxiliary Bishop John P. Dolan was introduced at a news conference Friday. The 60-year-old says he has not yet caught up on the status of abuse claims but his goal is to have transparency. He will be installed officially in August. He will be only the fifth bishop in the diocese’s 52-year history. Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted resigned after reaching the age limit of 75 for serving bishops. Survivors of church sex abuse say they hope Dolan will live up to the promise of transparency.