Bullhead City police say the body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified. They say the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates. Police say the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office doesn’t believe foul play was involved in the woman’s death. The cause of death hasn’t been released yet.