PHOENIX — A federal judge on Thursday blocked the state from excluding two transgender girls from playing on teams designated for girls.

In a 35-page order, U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps rejected arguments by state schools chief Tom Horne that it would be unfair to allow those who were born as males to participate against females. The judge said the evidence that Horne presented claiming that transgender girls are stronger does not hold up under scrutiny.

