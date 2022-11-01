Syndication: Arizona Republic

A man watches and records a person dropping off a ballot drop box in Mesa on Oct. 26, 2022. Several voting rights groups are asking federal judges to stop ballot box observers from staking out Arizona voting locations. Election Ballot Drop Box

 Michael Chow/The Republic

PHOENIX -- A federal judge late Tuesday immediate shut down most of the activities of those monitoring ballot drop boxes.

In an extensive temporary restraining order, Judge Michael Liburdi acknowledged that there is a First Amendment right of people to “gather on a public sidewalk and watch at a distance.’’ That includes members of Clean Elections USA.

