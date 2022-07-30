PHOENIX — The top federal prosecutor in Arizona says his office will be watching Tuesday’s election to ensure there are no violations of the right of individuals to vote.

But Gary Restaino, the U.S. Attorney for Arizona, acknowledged there’s a fine line between people exercising their First Amendment rights outside of polling places and what would constitute illegal voter intimidation.

