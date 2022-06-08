Arizona authorities say a tribal police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop on a reservation and the suspect, who stole the officer's vehicle, later died in a shootout that left another officer wounded. Officials say the events unfolded Thursday night on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation of the White Mountain Apache Tribe in eastern Arizona. Officer Adrian Lopez, Sr., stopped a vehicle driven by Kevin Dwight Nashio in the town of Whiteriver. An altercation ensued and Lopez was shot and killed. Nashio took the officer's vehicle and got in a “rolling gun battle” with police for several miles before crashing. More gunfire erupted, leaving another officer wounded and Nashio dead.