PHOENIX — Voting results late Wednesday showed Arizona election denier Mark Finchem continuing to trail Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for secretary of state.

Fontes was up by more than 77,000 votes, a far bigger margin than Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Katie Hobbs, showing he had broader appeal. That gave him 52.2% of the votes tallied against 47.8% for Finchem.

