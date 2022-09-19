WASHINGTON – Federal officials announced the release Thursday of $32.5 million for pedestrian improvements along Flagstaff’s Downtown Mile, the largest portion of what one official said will be biggest transit investment in the city in years.

The Flagstaff project was one of 26 announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation, part of a $1.5 billion released in the latest round of funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

