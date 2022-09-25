Authorities say four people in a passenger car have died after a fiery crash with a tractor-tractor near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. They say the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop when he got off Interstate 17 at the Sedona exit. The semi-truck then drove through a stop sign and collided with a car, sending both vehicles down an embankment. DPS says the tractor-trailer landed on top of the car and erupted in flames. They say the truck driver was able to escape uninjured, but four people inside the car were trapped and declared dead at the scene.