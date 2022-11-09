Mark Finchem & Kari Lake

Mark Finchem and Kari Lake confer earlier this year on the House floor.

 Capitol Media Services file

Wednesday morning update: Democrat Adrian Fontes appears to be holding on to his lead over Republican Mark Finchem in the Arizona Secretary of State race. According to official election results, with 97 percent of precincts reporting, Fontes holds a 84,527 vote lead over Finchem. 

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.