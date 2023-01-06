PHOENIX — Maricopa County supervisors are bringing in a former state Supreme Court chief justice to figure out what went wrong with ballot printers on Election Day.

The announcement Friday comes as failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continues to insist that the problems that kept tabulators from reading the ballots was an intentional act designed to depress Republican votes and deny her the election.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.