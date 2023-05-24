Authorities say an ex-convict has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman who was attacked from behind and stabbed 15 times while walking on a desert trail in northeast Phoenix last month. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine if prosecutors will pursue the death penalty for 22-year-old Zion William Teasley. Phoenix police say the body of 29-year-old Lauren Heike was found April 29 near a hiking trail about a half-mile from her home. Court records show Heike had defensive wounds on her hands and arms from fending off her attacker and may also have been chased over or through a barbed wire fence. Homicide investigators believe the attack was random, but a motive remains unclear.