Republican lawmakers are responding to the weeks of protests in the dead of summer in 2020 denouncing the local and national deaths of Black people at the hands of police locally by looking to create felonies for people convicted of “violent or disorderly assembly.”
And anyone convicted under the proposed law would be barred from working for a state or local government and would lose access to all “public benefits,” including in-state tuition breaks, unemployment aid and other social safety net programs.
House Bill 2309 introduced by Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, would make it easier for police to arrest and for prosecutors to seek harsher felony punishments for people who commit certain acts already deemed unlawful — including assault on a police officer, aiming a laser pointer at police, criminal damage and obstructing a roadway — if that happens during a “violent or disorderly assembly.”
That would require a person to be injured or any property to be damaged if seven or more people “act together” and intend to “engage in” a riot or unlawful assembly, and woul be a class 6 felony.
The proposal was co-signed by 26 Republicans, including the GOP leaders of the House of Representatives.
In a press release, Roberts said HB2309 is an effort to keep communities safe.
“I find it deeply troubling that violence, rioting, and the destruction of property has become an accepted norm in cities across the nation, and local leaders doing little to stop it,” he said. “We cannot enable such activity in Arizona and should take all appropriate steps to discourage it and punish those who engage in it.”
In June, Gov. Doug Ducey used similar language when mobilizing National Guard troops in the state and issuing a statewide curfew for a week “to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide.”
