Authorities say three men are dead and four people hospitalized with injuries after a shooting at a home in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise. Police say officers were called out to the scene late Sunday night after getting 911 calls about shots fired. They say there was a large gathering at a house and several people got into an argument that led to multiple gunshots being fired. Police say many of the victims were rushed to hospitals. They have identified the men who died as 38-year-old Carl Dinora, 41-year-old Conrradito Ochoa Navarro and 46-year-old Jason Hunt. The names and medical conditions of the four injured victims haven't been released yet. Police say detectives worked through the night to determine the chain of events.