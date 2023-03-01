Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs recently visited the border region during a trip to Yuma. She talked with reporters about her thoughts on immigration issues. Here’s what she said.
Q: Is Biden administration ready for the end of Title 42?
Thank you for reading!
Q: Is Biden administration ready for the end of Title 42?
“I think that they are hearing from us loud and clear that they need to be. And I think they are taking action. That was part of our conversations yesterday as to how can we help these organizations that are going to deal with it and have to be prepared. We’re pushing to get FEMA dollars released. That’s going to be incredibly helpful. And we’re continuing to have ongoing communication with the Biden administration about what we need when Title 42 goes away.”
Q: Do you feel like the federal government is taking it seriously enough that they’re taking appropriate actions on the border or do you need to see something else?
“Well, this is an issue the federal government can do some things about. And I have said this over and over again. And we all know this. We need comprehensive immigration reform. And that is an act of Congress. And it’s been really hard to get that done. And so I’m going to continue to advocate for that as well in a way that addresses needs of Arizonans. And so as much as the federal government can do without Congress they’re willing to do. And we’re going to keep advocating for what we need.”
Q: Yuma Regional Medical Center is spending $26 million on migrant care. Do you plan to help?
“Yeah. That was part of our conversation yesterday and certainly something that we’re advocating for these federal dollars to help support with where they can.”
Q: Would the help come from federal dollars, not state dollars?
“Yeah. I mean, part of those funds went towards transportation. They are helping coordinate the transportation efforts. There was money appropriated from the Legislature for that. And so we’re utilizing those dollars there as well.”
A judge has ruled that an Arizona rancher accused of shooting at a group of migrants on his property and killing a man will face trial on second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges. The judge in Santa Cruz County heard several hours of testimony Friday about the Jan. 30 shooting near the U.S.-Mexico border that left Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea dead on George Alan Kelly’s ranch outside Nogales, Arizona. Kelly is free on $1 million bond pending his March 6 arraignment. Cuen-Buitimea was 48 and lived in Nogales, Mexico. A Mexican man who was with him testified through an interpreter that they were running from gunfire when Cuen-Buitimea said he had been shot, fell and died.
