PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is citing new cost estimates for universal vouchers in her latest bid to convince lawmakers to scale back the new program.

Hobbs said Tuesday the total cost of all vouchers may hit $943.8 million in the school year that just started. That is about $319 million more than the budget lawmakers approved, a budget she signed.

"Then there’s that entirely new cost to the state of students who already were in private schools at their parents’ expense or being homeschooled and not costing taxpayers anything -- until now."

If students who were already in private schools (at their parents' expense while they still payed into the public system) or home schooled, decided to attend public schools, wouldn't the public system need additional funds to teach them?

Schools that are losing students to charter schools should proportionately scale back staff, facilities, and administrative costs. The current public system has failed students, as well as, some parents have failed their children.

The public system is always chasing the latest "scheme" in teaching, but always failing to attain testing scores achieved by students in the past who were taught by less qualified teachers. For example, has the ever increasing use of electronics (phones/computers) in the classroom increased testing scores in language and math?

