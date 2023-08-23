PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs said Wednesday she is “concerned’’ about some of the effects on Arizona of a proposed merger of the state’s two largest grocery chains.

But the governor said she’s not ready to say whether she will oppose the combination of Kroger Co., the parent of Smith’s and Fry’s Foods, with Albertsons Companies, which operates not just stores under its own name but purchased Safeway and all the stores that company owned in 2015.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(1) comment

Candi Kek
Candi Kek

Concerned about a merger....but not the border?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.