The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed that chemical plants nationwide measure certain hazardous compounds that cross beyond their property lines and reduce them when they are too high. The agency said Thursday it would significantly reduce cancer risk for residents who live near these facilities. The proposal would affect about 200 chemical plants. EPA Administrator Michael Regan made the announcement in St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana, in a majority-Black community. It is home to a synthetic rubber plant that emits chloroprene, one of the compounds targeted in the proposal.