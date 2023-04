Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited people from setting up tents or tarps in public areas. Senate Bill 1024 would have stopped anyone from erecting makeshift shelters on sidewalks, alleyways, streets, parkways and other public rights-of-way. The veto comes as Phoenix is dealing with rising homelessness. A Maricopa County Superior judge has ordered the city to clean up a homeless encampment that spans nearly 10 blocks in the downtown area. Business owners have sued the city over the homeless camp known as “The Zone,” where about 700 people have lived in recent months. According to the lawsuit, Phoenix should have no tents within public property.