PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs refused Wednesday to limit those digital signs above and adjacent to state roads to only traffic safety messages.
In wielding her veto stamp again, the Democratic governor said she could not agree to the proposal by Rep. Neal Carter that it’s inappropriate to display anything beyond warnings about accidents ahead, driving times to certain points and just general “drive safe’’ advisories. His HB 2586 sought to limit messages to those “directly related to transportation or highway safety,’’ calling anything else “a little bit distracting.’’
But the San Tan Valley Republican acknowledged he was concerned that the signs could also be used to promote other messages. Exhibit No. 1 was a decision two years ago to have signs spell out the message, “Want to return to normal? Get vaccinated.’’
Also gone would have been signs advising motorists of “no burn’’ days during periods of high pollution. So, too, would have been messages the Arizona Department of Transportation now posts for state and national parks as well as the U.S. Forest Service related to wildfires.
And there would have no longer be signs, usually displayed on the day a police officer or firefighter who had died in the line of duty was buried, with a message like “rest in peace’’ with the officer’s name.
Hobbs said she sees no need for additional restrictions.
