PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs refused Wednesday to limit those digital signs above and adjacent to state roads to only traffic safety messages.

In wielding her veto stamp again, the Democratic governor said she could not agree to the proposal by Rep. Neal Carter that it’s inappropriate to display anything beyond warnings about accidents ahead, driving times to certain points and just general “drive safe’’ advisories. His HB 2586 sought to limit messages to those “directly related to transportation or highway safety,’’ calling anything else “a little bit distracting.’’

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.