Authorities say three people have been found dead inside a Mesa apartment and the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Mesa police say they received a call about a possible shooting around 7:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, the caller directed them to an apartment where he lived with his 46-year-old girlfriend and her 21-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter. The man told police that he came home from work and found the bodies, each in a different room in the apartment. Detectives say evidence at the scene appears to show that the 21-year-old fatally shot his mother and teenage sister and then killed himself.