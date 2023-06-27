Authorities are investigating two separate dog attacks in Sierra Vista that left an 84-year-old woman dead and a 53-year-old man critically injured. Sierra Vista police say officers responded to reports of a dog attack in an alley Friday morning. They reported finding a dog attacking Sam Sanches Jr. in the backyard of a house. Officers killed the dog and provided first aid to Sanchez, who was taken to a Tucson hospital where police say he remains in critical condition from his injuries. Police later also found 84-year-old Helene Jackson attacked by a dog in another alley. Jackson was taken to a Tucson medical center where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.