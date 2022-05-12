Arizona needs 206,000 housing units more than its 2020 inventory if it hopes to keep up with the state’s population growth, according the nonpartisan organization Common Sense Institute AZ. According to a May 6 report by the organization, A typical home in Phoenix now costs $413,000 and a regular mortgage payment runs $1,772 per month, a rise of $681 in the last year. Arizona saw110,000 new residents from other states in 2020, and the growth is expected to continue. Current building rates show that the state will fall short of the necessary supply by about 11,000 units.
