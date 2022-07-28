Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the growing rift between them. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.