PHOENIX — Arizona taxpayers are footing the $5,000 bill for a legal bid by the state’s two top Republican lawmakers to help fellow Republican Abe Hamadeh in his effort to overturn his loss to Kris Mayes in last year’s race for attorney general.

In a new legal filing, a private attorney hired by Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma is telling the Arizona Supreme Court that the pair “take no position’’ on the question of whether Mayes outpolled Hamadeh by 280 vote as certified in the formal results. Instead, Tom Basile argues that their only interest is to follow what he says are state election laws “and afford the parties a full and fair opportunity to adduce the facts necessary to answer that pivotal question.’’

(6) comments

Joe Joseph

OK, deniers. Put your money where your mouths are. I bet you donate even less than you tip!

Joe Joseph

During the AZ (R) primaries, they are electing the kookiest of kooks. It used to work in the General, because they'd skoosh over towards the middle. Not anymore since AZ is Blue and getting Bluer - note what are legislators are trying to pull. Of course, the Dems just laugh at this for Statewide races.

Chief Simononedog
Boyd E. Spooner III

Money well spent.

Harlan Reymont

Stop this madness already. Stop wasting taxpayer money and the court's time. You lost, get over it. Maybe if you want to run for office again, try adjusting your messaging to more popular subjects that attract more voters.

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

1) CMS is pure Hobbs supporting media propaganda outlet

2) The cost of State waging lawfare against Lake, Finchem and Hamadan is much much higher, and cost to the candidates logarithmically higher.

3) The cost to our freedom regarding the 2020 and 2022 elections in AZ astronomical.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

I thought you got arrested again?

