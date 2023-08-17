Authorities have identified a skull that was found by a hiker at an Arizona preserve as that of a Native American man who had been missing for more than three years. Jerole Tsinnijinnie's family did not know his whereabouts until last month after DNA testing matched him with the skull, which was discovered in January at the South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. Although the 28-year-old was an avid hiker, his family wonders whether he was killed there or elsewhere. The family also tells The Arizona Republic that they were left to mount an independent search, checking homeless shelters and other places.