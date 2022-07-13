The new $560 million Mohave County budget will be heard one final time next week, pending possible approval in August. But not all members of the county’s governing board are pleased with what that budget entails for the region’s taxpayers.
Property tax rates are expected to remain consistent with last year’s budget, at 1.8240%, while the county’s primary property tax levy is expected to increase for a third year since 2021. This year’s primary property tax levy budgeted at $42.9 million - almost $3 million higher than in the 2022 fiscal year budget.
“We can’t do this budget,” said Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould on Tuesday. Gould represents the county’s Fifth supervisory district, which includes northern Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley. “We shouldn’t being raising property taxes in the economy that we’re in. We need to share the pain our taxpayers are feeling. People are having trouble making ends meet … it shouldn’t always be ‘government first’.”
According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents southern Lake Havasu City, next week’s discussion on the budget will offer himself and other supervisors a chance to voice their concerns. With the approval of last month’s preliminary budget, Johnson says proposed property tax rates may not be raised - but they can certainly be lowered.
“They left contingencies in the budget, in case there’s an economic downturn,” Johnson said. “There are things I don’t agree with, and I’m planning to bring them up at next week’s meeting. The cost of everything has gone up, but (Mohave County) still has one of the lowest tax rates in the state.”
Mohave County’s taxes are expected to remain below 50% of the maximum tax rate allowable under Arizona statute.
According to statements last month by Mohave County Financial Services Director Coral Loyd, the 2023 budget was planned with caution in mind, due to rising fuel costs and economic uncertainty in the coming fiscal year.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will also discuss next week possible increases to secondary property tax rates.
According to county records, taxes for the Mohave County Flood Control District are expected to increase by 4.28%. For taxpayers, that will mean a $50 tax per $100,000 of their home’s assessed value. Without the increase, that tax would be $47.95.
County financial officials have also proposed tax increases for the county’s library district, which would be $25.48 per $100,000 of each home’s assessed value - compared to a previous $24.51.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the budget, and whether to approve secondary tax increases at the board’s next meeting July 18 in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.