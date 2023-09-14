Phoenix is on the cusp of another heat record after the latest 110-degree day. The National Weather Service in Phoenix said the desert city on Friday saw 110 degrees Fahrenheit for the 53rd day this year, tying it with the record set in 2020. If Phoenix reaches 110 degrees or more on Saturday, as expected, it would mark a record 54 days of at least 110 degrees in a single year. An extreme heat warning is in effect for the entire weekend, with temperatures as high as 113 on Saturday and 111 on Sunday.