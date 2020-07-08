PHOENIX — The chairman of the House Ethics Committee wants to drop further investigation into the conduct of Rep. David Cook.
In a letter Wednesday to other members of the panel, Rep. John Allen, R-Scottsdale, said he was “deeply troubled’’ by the findings of investigators about the conduct of the Globe Republican as well as actions he took after the investigation was announced.
But Allen said what Cook did does not clearly constitute “the sort of disorderly behavior punishable under the House Rules and ... the Arizona Constitution.’’ So he is recommending that the full committee dismiss the charges.
Cook said he was glad of the outcome, calling the committee investigation “bogus.’’
“If there were any real questions about this being a little more than a political hit job, the committee waited and waited until the day that primary election ballots drop in the mail before trying to trash my reputation one more time through negative press coverage,’’ Cook said. “Then they bolted for the door.’’
In reaching the conclusion that no further action is appropriate, Allen said it is impossible, absent an admission, that Cook was having an affair with lobbyist AnnaMarie Knorr of the Western Growers Association. And he said both have denied one existed.
“And even if such proof were available, this committee’s role is not to monitor representatives’ personal affairs, no matter how tawdry,’’ he said.
Allen said personal relationships do cross a line when they affect a lawmaker’s conduct in office. But here, too, he said, there is nothing to go on.
“There is no conclusive evidence, for example, that Rep. Cook conducted himself differently on his assigned committees than he would have except for his relationship with Ms. Knorr,’’ Allen wrote. “Nor is there conclusive evidence that, but for that relationship, Rep. Cook would not have sponsored the bill he did.’’
