Roughly 17,000 Maricopa County voters on Tuesday, about 7% of ​​all in-person voters, were unable to watch machines tabulate their ballots on-site because of a widespread printing problem that caused the on-site machines to reject the ballots, according to Maricopa County officials.

Officials have reassured those voters that their ballots will be counted, one way or another. But it remains to be seen whether the vote-counting machines at the county’s central elections center will be able to tabulate the ballots, whether a bipartisan team of board workers will need to copy the voters’ selections to another ballot, or a mix of both.

