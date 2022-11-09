Former U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman will be the next general manager of the Arizona entity that distributes much of the state's water from the Colorado River. Burman will lead the Central Arizona Project at a time when the seven states in the river's basin are being asked to cut back significantly on water use because of climate change and drought. Burman says she's up for the challenge. She already works as a strategy adviser for the entity. She takes over as general manager in January, replacing Ted Cooke, who is retiring. Burman led the Bureau of Reclamation under the Trump administration.