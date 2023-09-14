PHOENIX — A federal judge on Thursday blocked Arizona from enforcing a 2022 state law limiting who can vote for president.

In a new ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton said Arizonans who use a federal voter registration form are entitled to cast a ballot in presidential elections. More to the point, the judge voided parts of the statute which says that only those who provide “satisfactory evidence of citizenship’’ can vote in those elections.

