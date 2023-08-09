President Joe Biden has signed a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon, declaring it good “not only for Arizona but for the planet.” Tuesday's move turns the decades-long visions of Native American tribes and environmentalists into reality. It will help preserve about 1,562 square miles just to the north and south of Grand Canyon National Park. Representatives of various northern Arizona Native American tribes attended Biden’s remarks. They have advocated for increased protections on the land for decades. Mining companies have opposed the move. Biden also used his visit to Arizona, which is critical to next year's presidential race, to criticize Republicans. Biden is on a three-state Western trip.