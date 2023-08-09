PHOENIX — A judge has rebuffed efforts by the Arizona Democratic Party to keep a potential competitor — and, more to the point, its candidates — off the 2024 ballot here.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper said the complaints of legal flaws in the paperwork filed by the No Labels Party with Secretary of State Adrian Fontes to get ballot standing in the state do not stand up under scrutiny. Ditto, she said, of arguments that the order certain signatures were collected violates Arizona law.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Why wouldn't the Democratic Party want every eligible American to vote? They claim the moral high ground on every issue until it comes to giving us a wider array of candidates for public office? Maybe [batman] can explain this to me.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.